Peter Obi took Labour Party from zero to hero – Reno Omokri

By Biodun Busari

Former presidential aide and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Reno Omokri has said Peter Obi took the Labour Party from zero to hero in less than one year.

Omokri, a staunch critic of the Labour Party presidential candidate revealed this Wednesday via Twitter while reacting to the internal wrangling bedevilling the party over a leadership tussle.

The PDP chieftain said the factional leaders have to appreciate Obi’s enormous sacrifice that transformed the party which got the nomenclature of the third force in less than a year.

He said the former Anambra State Governor’s sacrifice was adequate for the LP factional handlers to overlook his errors.

He wrote, “Labour Party is very unwise to have this infighting. No matter the issue the Apapa-led faction has, they ought to recognize that Peter Obi took Labour from zero to hero in less than a year. If someone can achieve that for you, you can as well forgive his lapses!”

Labour Party enjoyed nationwide support following Obi’s emergence as its standard bearer and the party amassed massive support from Nigerian youths dubbed ‘Obidients.’