Peter Obi: Fake tape ploy to divert attention on flawed poll, drug case – S/East youths

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has said that the circulation of fake news about the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, by the camp of the president -elect, Bola Tinubu, is to divert attention on the flawed February 25 election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

President General of the group, Mr. Goodluck Ibem in a statement on Sunday particularly cited what he called the manufactured fake audio tape of the LP presidential candidate and the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, (aka Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo.

According to him, such frivolous and fake audio tape was the handiwork of desperate politicians in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to drown the impact of the topical drug case.

Ibem said: “They suddenly manufactured this fake audio tape in order to change the topic of the drug case and election rigging which they know are solid evidences against them.

“It is very unfortunate that they will go as far as insulting and questioning the integrity of a revered man of God like Bishop David Oyedepo and a man of integrity like Mr Peter Obi just to score cheap political points.

“Mr Peter Obi never campaigned on the basis of religion or ethnicity, but engaged Nigerians on issue-based campaigns during the electioneering period before the elections.

“We know who Bishop Oyedepo and Peter Obi are, and they will never be involved in such kind of discussions and so you people have therefore failed woefully on this evil cheap political propaganda.

“We know vividly that the reason for manufacturing this fake audio tape is just to divert attention of Nigerians from the drug case, but Nigerians are wiser and can never be deceived by such cheap false propaganda.

“We call on Nigerians to ignore the antics of enemies of our democracy and our nation who want to destroy the peace in the country because of their selfish political benefits.”