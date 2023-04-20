Peter Mbah’ll uplift Enugu, says Iyere

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Following the gubernatorial election which saw the victory of Barr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, as the 2023 Enugu State Governor-Elect, a concerned Civil Society Organisation headed by Comrade Kennedy Iyere has said the ability of those elected in political offices would prove that they can deliver on their promises as entrusted by those who voted them.

Comrade Iyere lauded the victory of Barr Peter Mbah as the Governor-Elect of Enugu State adding that the decision taken by the indigenes of Enugu towards enforcing their own social and economic liberation is a right step taken in the right decision.

According to him, “None of those who contested the 2023 guber poll with Barr Peter Mbah can boast of matching his own capacity to drive the rapid social and economic transformation of Enugu State. Mbah will enforce accelerated economic recovery and growth resulting in the socio-economic upliftment of Enugu State and its inhabitants”, he said.

Iyere however advised Peter Mbah to stay focused and concentrate his efforts on the implementation of his “Manufesto”, which contain his promises to his people, the electorates who trusted him with their votes. He also advised Ndi Enugu to not allow party and sectional sentiments to divide their loyalty to their Governor-Elect, Barr Peter Mbah. He advised Chijioke Edeoga to align with the victory of Barr Peter Mbah and stop his game of distraction affirming that Edeoga’s legal battle against Peter Mbah is an effort in futility.

“Edeoga is embarking on a fruitless journey by his decision to challenge Peter Mbah’s victory in Court. Edeoga knows he has nothing to offer Ndi Enugu. Since he became a Local Government Chairman in 1997, he has held various positions in Government, both at federal and state levels, yet he has no single achievement to his credit. Nnia Nwodo and Prof Barth Nnaji thought they could use the Bandwagon Effect of the Obidient Movement to cheaply elect Chijioke Edeoga into the Guber Seat of Enugu State until they realised it was a mission impossible but only at the eleventh hour and then they decided to disrupt the collation process at the final level. Peter Mbah came to serve Ndi Enugu while Chijioke Edeoga was meant to be elected as a Puppet to Nnia Nwodo and Prof Barth Nnaji, who forcefully imposed him, as the LP Guber Candidate by dislodging Capt Evarest Nnaji, who was the ideal man for the candidacy. How could a man who serve for over 30 years without a single legacy to his credit be trusted with the Guber Seat of Enugu State, it was therefore not a surprise that he lost the election to someone better than him”, he added.

He appealed to Ndi Enugu to set sentiments aside and focus more on what works for their own personal development and their economic emancipation. He said Peter Mbah means well for Ndi Enugu, assuring them that his performance will exceed their own expectations. He said that Mbah’s achievement within his first 100 days in Office will prove right his assertions. “Those who know me too well are aware of the fact that I am a no nonsense man, I don’t say things unless I mean them. I know Peter Mbah will achieve a lot for Enugu State and Ndi Enugu. This is why I want Ndi Enugu to stand with him and work with him to overwhelm the distractions coming from Chijioke Edeoga, Labour Party, Nnia Nwodo and Prof Barth Nnaji. They do not mean well for Ndi Enugu”, he continued.

Iyere said the worst mistake Labour Party ever made with the 2023 Enugu Guber Poll was the decision not to give its candidacy to Capt Evarest Nnaji. I personally advised Edeoga to go for the Senatorial Ticket. Peter Obi also advised him to step down from the Guber Position and even promised to give him a portfolio in his Administration if elected President, still Edeoga was defiant. Julius Abure, Nnia Nwodo and Prof Barth Nnaji formed an alliance against Capt Evarest Nnaji, the man who was the best to fly the LP flag. Mbah brought Competency and Capacity into the game and won the election. The same Peter Mbah will do the magic needed to transform Enugu State into a prosperous and stable economy.