Pereira vs Adesanya II: Round 2 – Adesanya knocks out Pereira

Adesanya resumes where he left off in the first round.
Pereira sends a body kick that rocks Adesanya and the Nigerian responds with a punch to the face.
Big left hand from Adesanya but it barely catches Pereira’s ace.
Adesanya knocks out Pereira
April 9, 2023
