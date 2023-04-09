Pereira vs Adesanya II: Round 1 – Leg, body, head kicks

Israel Adesanya fighting from the blue corner putting on a blue trunk and Pereira has the red corner with a grey trunk. Bruce Buffer concludes the announcement followed by instructions from the referee and we are underway.
Adesanya with early leg kicks and Pereira responds. Adesanya attempts a head kick and misses. Pereira lands a head kick. Adesanya lands a body kick and both men continue to look for an opportunity to launch an attack.
Both men have been quite cautious in the first round.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.