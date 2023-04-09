Pereira vs Adesanya II: Round 1 – Leg, body, head kicks

Israel Adesanya fighting from the blue corner putting on a blue trunk and Pereira has the red corner with a grey trunk. Bruce Buffer concludes the announcement followed by instructions from the referee and we are underway.

Adesanya with early leg kicks and Pereira responds. Adesanya attempts a head kick and misses. Pereira lands a head kick. Adesanya lands a body kick and both men continue to look for an opportunity to launch an attack.

Both men have been quite cautious in the first round.