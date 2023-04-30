Peacemaking tough, but my key achievement – Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum

…

As Methodist Archbishop says Nigeria’ll never disintegrate

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has described being a peacemaker as a difficult task but noted that it remains his key achievement.

He made this comment while speaking at the official inauguration of the newly elected executives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), North-Central zone, in Abuja on Sunday.

Lalong, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Job Creation and Entrepreneurship, Barr. Samuel Kwamkur, said, “Ordinarily, to be a peacemaker is not an easy task, because there is that temptation of people thinking that you have taken side with while you’re struggling to manage the center.

“But we have been able to achieve it in Plateau State. It is a major achievement that we have attained.”

Also speaking at the event, the Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, Most Revd Michael Adewale, expressed optimism that Nigeria would never disintegrate.

He urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity, stating that “Nigeria will never disintegrate; God will preserve our country, Nigeria. Our collective affirmation is that God Almighty will prosper this nation.”

In his remarks, the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who presided over the inauguration, charged the new leaders to lead with compassion.

He stressed the need for leaders to be selfless and put oneness and unity of purpose on the front burner.

“I charge you to work with compassion and commitment to the objectives of Christian Association of Nigeria at any particular point in time,” he said.

The new Secretary of CAN in the North-Central zone, Pastor Simon Dolly, also promised to build peace and unity in the region.

He pledged to work with other stakeholders to address the challenges facing the zone, especially in Benue, Plateau and other trouble states.

Meanwhile, awards were presented to some deserving statesmen including former President Goodluck Jonathan who was represented by former Adamawa Governor James Ngilari; Governors Samuel Ortom and Simon Lalong of Benue and Plateau; the 2023 Accord Party Presidential candidate, Chris Imumolen, amongst others.

In his response, Imumolen thanked the organizers of the event for the honour, saying that it would motivate him to do more for the church and the society at large.

“I am grateful for this award. It will spur me on to do more for the church and the society,” he said.

The inauguration of the North-Central CAN executives was attended by religious leaders from across the country, as well as government officials and other dignitaries.