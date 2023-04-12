PDP jittery over Zamfara rerun election — APC

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Zamfara state has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state is jittery over the April 15 rerun elections slated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for Zamfara Central and two House of Representatives.

Yusuf Idris Gusau, APC Publicity Secretary, Zamfara State, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “The supposed incoming Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara is now confused and jittery over Saturday April 15, rerun elections slated by INEC for Zamfara Central and two House of Representatives a situation that was caused by the PDP which used the army to intimidate APC supporters and stakeholders at the last election.

“Funny enough, since members of the PDP were exposed for having used some corrupt army officers without the knowledge of the army high command, now that they cannot use the same method, they have resolved to blackmailing the police for trying to do the right thing of ensuring a peaceful process.

“The purported release which was unsigned, was said to have emanated from the office of the governor elect and alleged a friendship existing between the IGP and Matawalle which is unfounded, because if Matawalle had the IGP, there would have been stronger resistance when the PDP used soldiers against the APC.

“Matawalle is a peace loving gentleman who will stop at nothing for the safety of his people and this is a principle no one can deny him of, so the PDP should face what they have caused Zamfara people and stop the unwarranted blames.

“Recall that when the electoral umpire declared Dauda Lawal Dare as the winner of the March 18, governorship election in the state, PDP thugs went haywire destroying and stealing government and APC private individuals properties especially in the state capital, Gusau.

“We want to encourage the police not to be deterred by the cheap blackmail being peddled by the PDP to justify the return of soldiers for the upcoming rerun elections but carryout their constitutional duties to maintain law and order.

“The PDP knows that it is no match to the APC in Zamfara and is afraid of losing the contestable seats and we, in the APC will resist any further attempt to again bring soldiers in our election matters.

“We want to commend the Chief of Army Staff for not deploying soldiers to his home state of Sokoto in favour of any political party or candidate and to draw his attention over how soldiers were used in harassing voters in Zamfara to prevent a repeat.

“We also wish to commend the good people of Zamfara especially members of the APC for remaining calm and urge them to come out end masse and vote massively for the success of the APC candidates on Saturday.”