PDP group alleges arbitrary arrest of party members

A political group under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos chapter has raised alarm over what it described as ‘arbitrary detention and arrest of party members in the state’.

The group also alleged that security agencies in collaboration with the ruling party are harassing and intimidating opposition parties.

This was contained in a statement signed and released by Olawale Akintoye, the group’s convener.

The statement reads, “We passionately censure the whimsical confinement and capture of PDP individuals in Lagos State. Additionally, we condemn the APC administration’s selective investigation of our members as a witch hunt and unnecessary oppression aimed at stifling PDP members.

“These are covert actions taken in the state by the APC government, which uses arrests to stifle opposition and prevent people from expressing their ideas. In what is evidently a targeted campaign against specific individuals, mystifying security personnel have been on a spree of arresting PDP members.

“All birds can fly because the sky is large enough. It is essential to put an end to all of these harassments and allow for the reestablishment of peace. The state administration has consistently refused to provide an equal playing field in order for us to have a strong Democratic environment in the state’.

“In an effort to silence the opposition, each of these strategies is used to intimidate and harass them. Our party members are being coerced into silence, causing them to live in a state of worry.

“Human rights and dignity are being violated, we oppose the condemned activities and actions that tend to political intimidation, violence, and assault in the State.

“We have reliably gathered that some members of our party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were summoned by security agencies for the purpose of conducting an investigation and they have not returned’.

“Following the no-return status of some members, others who were freshly summoned have made exile for themselves due to the fear of the unknown that happened to those who had earlier honored the invites.

“We are also aware that some persons who are loyal to the tenets of our party and her candidates namely Rasak Alao, Tunji Olanrewaju, Stephen Ojo, Roseline Afebuame, Abinuwaye Ezekiel among others are among few persons have been summoned for investigation.

The group, on the other hand, appealed to the hordes of followers to keep their composure and resolve while legal action is taken to reclaim the party members who have been harmed by the circumstances