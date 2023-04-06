PDP Elders, Leaders, Stakeholders Affirm Union As Acting Chairman of Udu Ward 03

Elders, leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ward 03, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, have affirmed Comrade Samuel Union as the acting Chairman of the ward.

The elders, leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in Udu Ward 03, stated that the affirmation of Union was as a result of the defection of the former Chairman, Chief Friday Orugbo to the All Progressives Congress before the March 18th Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Speaking during an enlarge meeting of Udu Ward 03, held in Ukpiovwin town, Olorogun Emma Eyakagba, Executive Assistant to the Governor on HOSTCOM (Oil and Gas) Affairs, said the decision of elders, leaders and stakeholders of Udu Ward 03 PDP to affirm Comrade Samuel Union as it’s acting chairman, was in line with the PDP constitution.

Eyakagba thanked the people of the ward for voting massively for all PDP candidates during the last general elections, saying “it was your votes that made us the only ward that won 5/5 in Udu LGA”.

Also speaking, former Acting Chairman of the Ward, Mr. Lucky Eruohwowharan, who hails from Ogbe-Udu community, stated that the occurrence was not new to the ward, as he became Acting ward chairman when Mr. Matthew Djebah, former Chairman of the ward resigned to contest for councilorship.

According to him, “also when Mr. Victor Tiemene, former Chairman of the ward died, Hon. Daniel Unugbaiku was made the acting Chairman untill the end of the tenure. So I don’t see anything happening now that is different from the previous ones”.

Leader of Udu Legislative Arm and Chairman, Delta State Councilors Forum. Mr Emmanuel Owholo on his part moved a motion to affirm Comrade Samuel Union as the acting Chairman of PDP, Udu Ward 03 till the next congress of the party, and was seconded by Comrade John Sele of Ogbe-Udu community.

While moving the motion, they explained that the affirmation was in line with the PDP constitution, and that they would not allow enemies of democracy to subvert the will of the people for their selfish interest.

The visibly elated Acting Chairman of PDP Udu Ward 03, Comrade Samuel Union in his response, thanked elders, leaders and stakeholders of the party for the affirmation.

He promised to worked with elders, leaders and stakeholders of the party to ensure that the ward remains top in PDP affairs in the Local Government Area.