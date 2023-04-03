PCTS marks 15 years of advocacy in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry

From left, Derek Izedonmwen, Treasurer, Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS); Dr. Chinyere Almona, Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); Rosario Osobase, Executive Secretary, Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS) and Tayo Akinkunmi, Chairman Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS) at the 15th anniversary of PCTS in Lagos, on Friday.

By Etop Ekanem

Lagos— Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS), a private sector non-profit group comprising of major services and technology providers in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, recently marked 15 years of positive advocacy at a stakeholders dinner ceremony held in Lagos.

Inaugurated in July 2008 as part of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce, PCTS acts as a key enabler for socio-economic development in Nigeria by identifying synergies among its member companies with strong focus on safety, security, viable legislation and corporate responsibility for the benefit of society.

Delivering his remarks at its annual stakeholders dinner, Tayo Akinkunmi, Chairman, PCTS, said: “Fifteen years ago, PCTS was launched as an advocacy response to a gap in our industry. In the time between then and now, our industry has witnessed tremendous changes, but we have remained focused on delivering on our commitment to act positively in service of our industry and society.”

The ceremony also highlighted some key milestones achieved by the Trade Section in the past 15 years.

“Through this Trade Section, we have galvanized resources to achieve a coherent and synergetic focus on driving positive change. We have contributed significantly to knowledge transfer and have deepened local content by constantly investing in human capital in Nigeria.I would like to thank our member companies, advisory board and industry peers for the shared belief and trust in our capacity to effect long-lasting change. We have been a contributing partner to the progress of Nigeria and as we look ahead to the future, we remain confident that we will continue to bring even greater benefits to the industry,” Akinkunmi added.

In attendance to celebrate with PCTS was the 24th President of theLagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI),Chief Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale-Cole, and representatives across the oil & gas value chain in Nigeria.

At the ceremony, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, represented by Mr. Patrick Daziba Obah, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS)remarked:“PCTS has made a profound impact on the oil & gas industry in Nigeria, and I would like to commend the board and member companies for their efficiency, commitment and bold vision to grow and strengthen our industry.”

PCTS is a conduit for the many and diverse disciplines that service the oil & gas industry in Nigeria, including Baker Hughes, Bristow, Halliburton, Julius Berger, NigerStar7, SLB, TechnipFMC and Tenaris. Over the years, PCTS has established itself as a reliable partner to the Nigeria oil & gas industry and has received widespread recognition for its innovative interventions and representations on issues of interest to its members, the business community, and government regulatory agencies.