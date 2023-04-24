Pay attention to needed reforms in healthcare, MDCAN tells Tinubu

By Chioma Obinna

Medical and specialist doctors under the auspices of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, on Monday, called on the attention of the President-elect, Ahmed Tinubu to the needed reforms in the country’s healthcare delivery system.

In a congratulatory message to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, jointly signed by the President, Dr. Victor Makanjuola, and Secretary General, Dr Yemi Raji, they noted that the current health system is faced with challenges of big funding gaps, infrastructure deficits, and a demoralised workforce.

They noted that the poor motivation of healthcare workers has resulted in the emigration of Nigeria’s scarce healthcare workforce to more developed countries.

The doctors stressed that urgent attention from the new administration would be required for any meaningful hope of redemption.

The statement further stated: “Committed operationalisation of the existing health-related laws such as the National Health Act 2014 and the recently enacted National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, Act 2022 has the potential to significantly close the existing funding gaps needed for expanding access to care by the majority of Nigerians pursuant to the attainment of the lofty goal of Universal Health Coverage, UHC.

“We look forward with an unwavering hope that your tenure will usher in an era of exponential growth and development for Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, we wish to assure you of our Associations’ availability for constructive and patriotic engagement with your Administration over most of Nigeria’s health system challenges.

“We look forward to working with your government and other groups with similar goals towards transforming our health sector into a model for other countries to copy. We wish to congratulate you on your election as the next President of our dear country, Nigeria.

“Your victory at the 25 February 2023 poll testifies to the confidence that Nigerians have in your ability to turn around the fortunes of our country for the better. It is our hope that you will draw from the vast experience you have garnered over time, in both the public and private sectors and particularly your outstanding performance as the Executive Governor of a modern Lagos State, as you get set to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“It is evident that you will be inheriting the leadership of a country deeply divided along religious and ethnic lines. It is our belief that you will draw from your trademark tolerant and egalitarian disposition to pull our country together and leverage our diversity as a springboard for a resilient, strong, and united country – with an emerging country that will become a fountain of peace, development, and social justice.”