Patrick Ekhonmun: Meet multimedia UK-based business tycoon

Mr. Patrick Ekhonmun is the founder of Thy Helper Organisation and also the CEO of Palace Record Label.

He is a brilliant psychologist, motivational speaker, visionary, entrepreneur, adventurer, developer, counsellor, administrator, humanitarian, philanthropist, and ambassador of peace, based in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Patrick founded THY HELPER ORG in 2015 and ever since then he has been working tirelessly with his team and partners worldwide in the course of fulfilling this mandate.

CEO, Mr. Patrick Ekhonmun who is also a music icon, an event and music manager, and a business administrator, founded the Palace Record label in 2021.

Through Palace Records, he has built a music community of greatness by bringing together international artists, creating cutting-edge sounds, and taking music culture to a whole new level.

Ekhonmun has made history in music by pioneering the sound of the future, empowering aspiring musicians to reach their dreams.

Mr. Patrick Ekhonmun has discovered so many talents that have been brought to the limelight by Palace Records.

The likes of Cenklaus, Sax, and MP7 DA Rapper.

The Palace Records slogan says; “At Palace Record Music is Life.”