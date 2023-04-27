Pastor Adeboye anointed me, prophesied I’ll be Osun governor – Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday disclosed that the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adebooye had in 2018 annointed him and predicted that he will become a governor.

He said though the aforesaid prophecy did not manifest back in 2018, but it is now his (Adeleke) reality.

Governor Adeleke spoke at the inauguration of a medical centre donated to Ifewara Community in Osun state by a Non Governmental organization.

While pledging that his administration will ensure that the welfare of Osun residents is adequately taken care of, especially their health demands, saying his medical outreach intervention has taken care of over 20,000 vulnerable residents suffering from one ailment or the other.

His words, “Pastor Adeboye anointed me in 2018, and said that I would be the next governor of Osun State. I have faith in his declaration. After I was cheated in 2018, I went back to school to prepare. I returned in 2022. The prophecy of Baba Adeboye started manifesting.

“Since I took over as the governor of the state, I have rolled out several initiatives. Part of it is Imole Medical Outreach. A leader must have the fear of God; I have the fear of God; that is why I am paying backlog of salaries that they owe pensioners and workers. A leader must do what is right for the people.”

He commended the foundation that donated the medical centre to the community, assuring that his administration will ensure that it provide adequate security in the area for the residents to put the facility to use effectively.