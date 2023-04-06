Passengers escape death in Bayelsa boat mishap

… Goods worth millions of naira lost

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A local boat- MV Tari conveying goods and passengers from Yenagoa to communities on the Atlantic fringe of Brass in Brass Local Government Area on Thursday capsized near Okoroma in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The boat mishap, it was learned, occurred at about 1:30pm at a sharp bend along the winding waterways in the hinterland of the state.

The ill-fated boat, was said to have departed the Swali jetty in Yenagoa filled with passengers and goods in the morning for Okpoama on the Brass Island when news later filtered into town of the tragic incident.

Though the cause of the mishap could not be immediately ascertained, multiple sources blamed the accident on overloading.

Assistant Secretary of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Okpoama unit, Tari Stanley Dikuma who was part of rescue operation at the site of the mishap said no life was lost but goods worth millions of Naira were lost and some items rescued.

“So far we have not recorded any casualty but we have salvaged a lot of items with speed boats, badge and open boats,” he said.

Last year, a similar boat MV Believer also sank near Okoroma on the Atlantic fringe.

Also, speaking, Chairman of the state Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, pigansi Ogoniba confirmed the development.

He however said information at his disposal were hazy but that rescue team had been despatched to the area.