Palm Sunday: Embrace life of modesty, service – Kaigama urges leaders

Cross section of parishioners led by the Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan during a solemn procession to mark the 2019 Palm Sunday by parishioners of the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 14/04/2019

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged political office holders to embrace the life of modesty and service rather than flamboyance.



Kaigama made this call on Sunday in his homily during the Palm Sunday mass at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja.



Alluding to Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem riding on a donkey which, according to him, is a symbol of peace and humility, the Catholic cleric, said: “This is a challenge to political office holders to embrace a life of modesty, a life of detachment and service rather than luxurious and flamboyant lifestyles, oblivious to the suffering of the poor.



“Unfortunately, our political offices in Nigeria are so lucrative and absorb a very huge chunk of our national revenue that aspirants to political offices are often prepared to do everything (good or bad, kind or inhuman) to get in.”



The Archbishop explained that the humility and obedience of Jesus to the will of His Father contradict s the arrogant display of wealth and fame by rulers and politicians today.



“Although Christ is God, he humbly rode on the lowliest of beasts. Jesus did not violate traffic rules of the time because He is the Lord.

“He needed no armed and paid security officers. Instead, He simply mounted a colt and made His way into Jerusalem,” he said.



Kaigama further stressed that the life of a leader must include suffering and pain on behalf of the people, saying: “A leader, whether spiritual, traditional, or political must carry the burden of his/her people and sacrifice for them.”