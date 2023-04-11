Oyo guber: High-handedness led to Adelabu’s loss to Makinde – Peller

Shina Peller

…gives reason for Accord alliance with PDP

By Adeola Badru

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin-Itesiwaju-Kajola Federal Constituency and the Ayedero of Yorubaland, Shina Peller said the coalition with Governor ‘Seyi Makinde by the state working committee of Accord Party, was a necessary rescue step to salvage the party from what he perceived as the high handedness of the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Bayo Adelabu.

Peller made this revelation in Ibadan on Tuesday at the enlarged stakeholders meeting of the party, which was called on his instance.

According to him, lack of synergy and complaints of one man show exhibited Adelabu during the last general elections, made the coalition imperative.

He noted that Accord did not collapse its structure, but only worked with Governor Makinde and for the overall interest of the state.

Peller said there was the need to commend the contributions of members in the reelection of the incumbent governor, adding that the governor has acknowledged the enormous support.

He said the party decided to review party’s strength and political technicalities after the 2023 February 25 presidential and national assembly elections and saw the need for a coalition with the PDP candidate.

His words: We came out of an election without winning a seat out of the three Senatorial districts and out of the fourteen Reps seats and we’re a third force party, a new party for that matter competing with APC and PDP, so the only thing we had to do then was to look for the best candidate out of the APC and PDP.”

“All we presented before our governorship candidate were fact, even our candidate did not win his polling unit.”

He said governor Makinde has done well for Oke Ogun, hence his adoption by traditional rulers and major stakeholders in the region.

The lawmaker furthe noted that the alliance was in consideration of continued good governance and betterment of party members and the people of the state in general.

“We thank God that parochial political interest or religious sentiments did not becloud our reasoning in making political decision,” he said.

Earlier, the National Secretary of Accord, Dr. (Mrs) Adebukola Ajaja, berated the national chairman of the party, Lawal Nalado, for dissolving the the state executive of the party, describing the move as illegal, null and void.

Ajaja said Nalado has no right to dissolve the state exco, noting that she was not aware of the dissolution letter which should have emanated from her office as the national secretary.

She said the letter did not hold any water and that Kolade Ojo remained the state chairman; Olayinka Dairo as secretary and other state excos until the conduct of another congress.

She accused members of the All Prohressives Congress, APC, who defected to Accord of hijacking the structure, stressing that the state executive were neglected during the electioneering.

While also speaking on the alliance with Makinde, Ajaja said the party remained with the governo, noting that accord at all levels will be involved in the present administration in the state.