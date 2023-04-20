Oyo broadcasting station resumes transmission 24 hours after fire incident

The Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Oluyole FM, has resumed transmission.

The resumption of transmission is coming twenty-four hours after the station came under fire on Wednesday.

According to report, the fire was triggered by a power surge caused by the sudden restoration of power by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The management of the station said the affected areas included the studio, the make-up studio and the television studio, with equipment worth millions of naira destroyed.

It was gathered that the resumption of the radio arm of BCOS is a temporary arrangement.

It was initiated by the station’s engineering crew to manage the extensive damage caused by the inferno.

Executive Chairman of BCOS, Prince Dotun Oyelade, who spoke while inspecting the facilities on Thursday, lamented damage done to three of the corporation’s studios.

Oyelade, however, assured that everything would be done to ensure a temporary semblance of normal transmission.

He stated, “The Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State was on Wednesday afternoon gutted by fire triggered by a power surge caused by the sudden restoration of electric power by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).”

“The areas affected by the fire incident are the studio where the station’s dispute resolution program ‘So daa bee’ is recorded, the make-up studio and the television studio,” he added.