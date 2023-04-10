Oyebanji expresses concern over resurgence of kidnapping, banditry in Ekiti

…tasks LG Chairmen on effective security

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed concern over the resurgence of kidnappings and sundry criminalities in the state, calling on the local government, council development areas to synergise effort with the state government and security agencies to fight the menace.

Oyebanji added that absence of security of lives and property in any community would adversely affect development and growth of such area.



The Governor made the statement over the weekend while playing host to the Chairmen and leadership of Ekiti West local Government and Ekameta Local Council Development Area and Okemesi- Ido Ile LCDA at his Ikogosi-Ekiti Country home.



According to him, “I heard that kidnappers are resurfacing in some areas and we must sit down as a community and as a government to ensure that we don’t allow it to happen because where there is no security, people will run away from such place. So I am going to sit down with the Chairmen of the local governments to find a lasting solution to that place, we must not allow them.



The Governor, charged the Chairmen to collaborate with residents of the area and government at all levels to ensure an end to criminal activities in their area.



The Governor equally tasked the leadership of the Local Government to love and accommodate each other, assuring them that his administration is committed to the overall development of the state.

While restating his vision to make Ekiti State flourish and prosper, the Governor informed them that his administration had also set in motion aggressive rehabilitation of all roads in the area for easy accessibility and boost economic activities of the state.



He added that efforts were ongoing to ensure effective and efficient electricity supply to the area.

“My charge to our leaders is to please let us love each other, let us accommodate each other and let us know that if we cooporate, development will come to our local governments and towns. I am always proud of Ekiti West when we were still in old Ekiti West even till now for the love we shared in all the towns in Ekiti West and I want that love to remain.



“My own vision is Ekiti State where everybody irrespective of what you do, not all us can be educated but whatever you do, be you artisan, merchants or private organization, you must be able to live well and live a worthy live”. The Governor stated.



Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Ekiti West local Government, Hon. Olusesan Okere said the purpose of their visit was to celebrate the Easter festivity with the Governor and to tell him that they appreciate what he has been doing since he came to office as Governor.



Hon. Okere said the whole Ekiti West was very proud of the achievements of the Governor in less than 6months in office.



He equally used the opportunity to ask the Governor for an institution that would serve as catalyst to socio-economic development of the area.