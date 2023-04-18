Over 70,000 applicants jostle for NPC ad-hoc jobs in Nasarawa

…as 7000 have been defrauded by internet scammers

By David Odama, Lafia

No fewer than 70, 000 applicants have applied for the conduct of the forthcoming population census in Nasarawa State.

The Federal Commissioner representing Nasarawa State at National Population Commission (NPC), Silas Agara, who disclosed this Tuesday in Akwanga when he featured in a radio programme titled ‘‘Matters Arising’ and monitored by our correspondent in the state said out of the number, only 15,000 ad-hoc staffs will be engaged to work as supervisors and enumerators during the head count and house census in the state.

This is even as Agara further disclosed that due to desperation of some applicants, over 7000 were defrauded by fake approvals on the internet, as such he appealed to applicants to be careful.

According to the former Deputy Governor of the State, ” a total of 70,782 applied and what we needed is only 15,000 ad-hoc staffs to conduct the forthcoming census in Nasarawa State. In Karu local government area, a total of 18,000 applicants applied and all we needed was 4000. In Lafia local government area of the state, 11,900 applied, but only 3000 is needed. In Akwanga, 6600 applied, but only 509 is needed for the job” he said.

The NPC commissioner who maintained that some applications are still hanging because limited persons are needed for the jobs, appealed to applicants to be patient adding that not everyone will be accommodated.

On the speculation that religion and ethnicity were part of the census processes, Agara, said religion and ethnic issues were not part of the questions, rather the commission wants to ascertain the number of individuals and buildings to help government project and plan for years ahead.

On Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and individuals seeking to travel to thier states of origin for capturing during the census, the commissioner said the system has been programmed in such a way that the number would be added to the state where you work.

He however commended the Nasarawa State Government, security agencies for their contributions towards a successful conduct of the exercise in Nasarawa State.