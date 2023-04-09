Over 30 Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia return home 

By Biodun Busari

Thirty-one children have been brought back to Ukraine after they were illegally taken to Russia from territories annexed by Moscow, a charity said Saturday.

“Today we are welcoming home 31 more children who have been illegally taken by Russians from occupied territories,” Mykola Kuleba, head of the Save Ukraine charity, wrote on social media.

The children were captured from the pro-Western country’s northeastern region of Kharkiv and the southern region of Kherson, said Save Ukraine, which fights what it says are illegal deportations of Ukrainian children to Russian-controlled territory.

According to CNN, on Friday, the charity disclosed that the children and their relatives had crossed the border into Kyiv-controlled territory.

According to footage released on Friday, the children, who carried suitcases and bags, crossed the border on foot and later boarded a bus to continue their journey.

Kuleba praised the “heroic mothers” who had travelled to retrieve their children in what it described the “most difficult” of the charity’s rescue missions to date.

More than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the invasion launched on February 24, 2022, according to Kyiv, with many reportedly placed in institutions and foster homes.

Meanwhile, Russia has denied the allegations, saying in contrast it has saved Ukrainian children from the pangs of the war.

Last month, the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

The Hague-based court also issued a warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges.