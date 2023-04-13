Our people are being killed, Delta community cries out

…we are compelled to observe IPOB Monday sit-at-home order

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-RESIDENTS of Anwai in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Delta State, Wednesday, protested over the rising spate of killings in the area by suspected Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB elements.

The Obi of Anwai, Mohammed Nduka Elunor, who led the protesters to the state Government House in Asaba, decried the high rate of insecurity in the area, alleging that hoodlums suspected to be members of IPOB, have taken over the area.

Lamenting that the criminal elements were unleashing terror on them, Elunor disclosed that they were now compelled to be observing the Monday sit-at-home order as directed by IPOB for states in the South-East for fear of being attacked.

He said the hoodlums were using the over 100 hectares of undeveloped land allocated to the Federal Government as their hideout, lamenting that the criminals have chased away security operatives from the area.

Elunor said; “we are having security issues in Anwai. On a daily basis, hoodlums kill our people, between 25 to 30 persons are killed every month.

“As we speak, we have been forced to be observing the sit-at-home order in Delta State of all places. Initially, we were resisting them but they started killing our people who dare to come out on Mondays”.

He blamed the rise of insecurity on the abandoned expanse of land which the state government acquired from the community and allocated to the federal government for the construction of 700 units of low cost housing estate.

He said; “the land transaction was done in 2007. Agents of the federal government came in 2012 to demolish our means of livelihood on the ground that they were coming to commence work.

“Since then, we have not seen them. And before then, Mile 5 in Anwai was a bubbling spot with the sales of palm wine and bush meat. Now the place is dormant. The land is overgrown with bushes, making it a safe haven for criminals.

Appealing to the state government to revoke the land allocated to the federal government for failing to develop it within the agreed period of ten years, he told the state government to de-acquire or re-allocate it to those with the commitment to develop the place so as to free the community from being attacked by the hoodlums.

Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Festus Ovie Agas, who addressed the protesters, commended the community for the peaceful protest and assured them that he would take their demands to the governor.