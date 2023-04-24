Our lives in danger Ondo farmers, cry out to Akeredolu, security agencies

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

—- Herdsmen displace us,take over our farmlands

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Farmers in the Akure North Council area of Ondo state, have raised the alarm that their lives are in danger following an incessant attack by suspected Herdsmen.

They alleged that the herdsmen have threatened to displace them and take over their farmlands.

The spokesperson for the aggrieved farmers, Samuel Olowolafe, told newsmen in Akure, that the herdsmen have continued to wreak havoc in the community without any challenge.

Olowolafe said that they have lost their loved ones and properties worthy of millions of naira to the incessant attacks by the hoodlums.

“What really happened to us at the weekend was that these Fulani herdsmen wanted to take over our farmland, they came with guns and other dangerous weapons to attack us at the midnight and they carted away our properties, including, phones, and foodstuffs among others.

“They do perpetuate their devilish act in the midnight. We are calling on the state government and the security agencies to please come to our aid, our lives are in danger, and the government should please provide adequate security for us at Powerline and Ago-Oyinbo at Ala Forest Reserve.

He explained that the community, which is dominated by farmers, has come under heavy attack on several occasions and that they are now helpless.

Olowolafe narrated how the herdsmen attacked a local farmer on his farmland a few days ago in the community and macheted severally.

“They (herdsmen) came at the weekend again and attacked us, shooting sporadically. .

“The attacks continue, still continue till today ( Monday) they always carry out the attacks at night and in the early morning.

They carted away our food, destroyed our farm products, and even machete people to the extent that they landed in the hospital.

According to him, the marauders are already planning to take over the community by driving residents away from their homes.

Olowolafe, therefore appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to ask the Amotekun and other security agencies of government to relocate to the area and flush out the rampaging herdsmen