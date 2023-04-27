Our exhibition at Conservatives Party’s confab seminal — Oboh-MacLeod, Chairperson of CFoAfricaScotland

Josephine Oboh-MacLeod, Chairperson, Conservatives Friends of Africa Scotland (middle); the group’s parent body Chairman, Michael Gbadebo (right) and Norman Macleod at the conference.

The Chairperson of Conservatives Friends of Africa Scotland, CFoAfricaScotland, Josephine Oboh-MacLeod, has described the body’s first ever exhibition — ‘Out and About Africa’ — at the Scottish Conservatives conference as seminal, as it benchmarked the integration of ethnic minority groups.

According to her, exhibiting what Africa is about at this conference taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, the UK, from April 28 to 29, “has given us the edge that we need to achieve better integration for Africans and other people of colour within the Conservatives Party and Scotland.”

Oboh-Macleod added that “I am very delighted to be the first chairperson to lead the Conservatives Friends of Africa Scotland to be hosting our first ever exhibition at the ongoing Scottish Conservatives Party Conference 2023.

“We are really pushing our primary aim, which is to encourage people from ethnic minority groups to get involved in governance, get better integrated into various communities within Scotland and the United Kingdom in addition to have a thriving inter-community relationships.

“Our aims and objectives are in line with the Conservatives and Unionist Party, so one of our 2023 projects is ‘Focus Membership Drive” for the Scottish and the Conservative party.

“The aim is to encourage people of African heritage and other people of colour to understand the importance of governance and to participate in its process for the betterment of our society and international relations.

“It’s been a lot of hard work but seeing the success so far is very encouraging.

“It’s also great to see that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rashi Sunak, delivered a motivational speech, which is very politically encouraging for ethnic minority groups.

“The future is bright. I want to thank our board members and supporters who worked tirelessly to make our involvement this conference a success.

“We particularly value the encouragement and support of the Scottish and The Conservatives and Unionist Party.”

She added that CFoAfricaScotland membership and supporters were growing impressively across all networks, particularly in Scotland with over 15 African countries and other nations represented so far.

Josephine Oboh-MacLeod was a counsellor candidate for East Donbertishire and now is co-opted into its association as an executive.

She became the first chairperson of Conservative Friends of Africa Scotland, CFoAfricaScotland, in 2022 after signing an MoU with the Conservatives Friends of Africa, the parent body.

CfoAfricaScotland is an organisation seeking to develop a strong meaningful relationship between the Conservative Party, the British-African community, Africa and other communities in Scotland and the UK as a whole.

Below are more photos from the conference:

From left: Aibinu Adebayo, Mabel Oboh, Josephine Oboh-MacLeod and Norman Macleod atthe conference.