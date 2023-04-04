Otti’s allies in Abia LP reposition ahead of Governor-elect’s swearing in for good governance

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Political allies of Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti in Obingwa Local Government Area have overhauled their stakeholders forum ahead of May 29 inauguration of the new regime.

The group better known as Obingwa Stakeholders Forum made up of the two state constituencies of Obingwa West (Uhie) and Obingwa East (Agalaba) in a communique made available to Vanguard on Monday said that the repositioning was to enable its teeming members key into “the incoming transformative and visionary leadership of the Governor-elect.”

The Forum which over the weekend constituted and inaugurated its Board of Trustees under the chairmanship of a renowned medical doctor in Abia, Dr. C.C Okwuonu also declared their unflinching support for the incoming administration of the Labour Party, expressing their confidence that Otti’s government will transform Abia.

A communique jointly signed by Okwuonu who was the Deputy Director General (DDG), Alex Otti Campaign Council and other top members of the group read thus: “Upon deliberations and critical review of certain pre-election, election and post-election activities in Obingwa during the first post-election joint meeting of the Labour Party Stakeholders of Agalaba and Uhie, held at the residence Dr. C. C Okwuonu, the Deputy Director General (Abia South), Dr. Alex Otti Campaign Council, the meeting resolved and unanimously adopted the followings.

“That the people of Obingwa thank God Almighty for granting victory to our great party, Labour Party and Abians as such congratulate our Leader and the Governor-Elect of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti OFR for his uncommon courage, resilience and the consistency he demonstrated in leading successfully, the liberation battle of Abia State. We also make bold to say that the victory of the Labour Party in the just concluded Governorship and House of Assembly election in Abia State belongs to the most vigilant Abians and other residents in the State, and therefore salute them for their strong belief in the New Abia of our collective dream and aspiration under Dr. Alex Otti OFR.

“That given the need to champion a common, united, strong and well-focused Labour Party Stakeholdership in Obingwa, the Agalaba and Uhie LP Stakeholders Forum that were hurriedly constituted for election convenience were collapsed and henceforth ceased to exist, to among others pave way for the reconstituted Obingwa Labour Party Stakeholders Forum to function effectively.

“That a Board of Trustees for Obingwa LP Stakeholders Forum was constituted which shall also comprise men and women of impeccable character and proven integrity to serve as an advisory body and to give direction to the leadership of the Stakeholders Forum.

“That going forward, it is incumbent on the newly constituted Obingwa Labour Party Stakeholders working in harmony with the Board of Trustees to review and harmonize all political activities under the Labour Party for the purpose of aligning expressly with the vision of recreating a new Abia that will be anchored on people-policies and programs, infrastructural development and overall good governance under our indefatigable leader and the Governor-Elect of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti OFR.

“That the Obingwa Labour Party Stakeholders and her Board of Trustees are poised and determined to work closely and harmoniously with our Leader and the Governor-Elect, Dr. Alex Otti OFR to ensure Obingwa gets its fair share in terms development and appointment under Dr. Alex Otti OFR. Similarly, these newly constituted apex political bodies in Obingwa shall equally apply same measures to work with the leadership of the Labour Party at all levels to reposition our great party for the huge task ahead whenever such exercise is sanctioned by our Leader and the Governor-Elect, Dr. Alex Otti OFR.

“That upon considering the urgency of ensuring an effective but smooth take-off of the Obingwa Labour Party Stakeholders Forum and her Board of Trustees, the meeting unanimously constituted and affirmed the leadership positions with the election and the inauguration of the following persons;

“Dr. C. C Okwuonu, Chairman, Board of Trustees. Prof. Ogbonna Joel, Deputy Chairman, Board of Trustees. Dr. Eric Egwuibe, Chairman, Obingwa LP Stakeholders Forum. Dr. Stanley Onungwa Deputy Chairman, Obingwa LP Stakeholders Forum. Hon. Dr. Ebere Uzoukwa, Secretary, Obingwa LP Stakeholders Forum, Chief Clifford Odoemenam, Treasurer, Obingwa LP Stakeholders Forum, Hon. (Mrs) Ure Ubani-Ukoma, Financial Secretary, Obingwa LP Stakeholders Forum.

“That we strongly condemn the brutalization and attempted murder on our brother and the Obingwa East (Agalaba) Campaign Coordinator of Dr. Alex Otti Campaign Council, in the person of Dr. George Chidozie, who is still hospitalized, by some and identified political touts of the defeated Peoples Democratic Party in Abia, PDP, and the outgoing State Government, and therefore called upon relevant authorities and security agencies to ensure that all that is involved in that sad event at INEC Collation centre, Mgboko, Obingwa be arrested and subjected to face the full wrath of the law without further delay.”