Otti to engage Julius Berger Company for Aba roads

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, has said he is in talks with construction giant, Julius Berger, to commence the reconstruction of roads in the Aba area of the state as soon as he assumes office on May 29, 2023.

Otti, who stated while taking representatives of the Julius Berger company on an inspection tour of the 5.9km Port Harcourt road in Aba South council area, explained that the move was meant to have first-hand information on what is on the ground on Port Harcourt road and what needs to be done.

The Governor-elect who was represented by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, disclosed that it was in fulfilment of his campaign promise to bring reputable construction companies to fix roads in Aba to enable them to stand the test of time.

While stressing that the discussions are still ongoing with the company about the reconstruction of Port Harcourt road, Otti pledged to make the full details of the contract known to the people of the state as soon as it is awarded and vowed not to conduct government business in secrecy.

He said; “All of us are aware that during the campaigns, we promised to bring a reputable construction company to fix our roads. In fulfilment of the promise, we have been in touch with the construction company, Julius Berger and other construction companies. Julius Berger has concluded a tour of Port Harcourt Road, starting from No.1 Port Harcourt Road to Alaoji flyover on the Aba- Port Harcourt expressway. “They came here to see the reality on the ground; they now have first-hand information about the road. We are expecting the needful to be done in a matter of weeks. We equally expect the presence of Julius Berger on other important roads in Aba such as Ohanku and Obohia roads.

“Discussions are ongoing, everything is being tidied up. The incoming administration is not going to award contracts in secrecy. When contracts are awarded, Abia people will know every detail; length of the contract, cost and duration. This is how it ought to be, we are going to run an administration based on transparency. The government will be answerable to the people; nothing will be done in secret. Port Harcourt road is too important and strategic to Abia people.

“There are many businessmen and residents who have abandoned their businesses and relocated from Port Harcourt road due to the dilapidated nature of the road. You can see that adjoining roads like Crystal parks and even secondary schools like National High School, Umuagbai and Ohabiam secondary schools have been badly affected. We consider it a topmost priority to fix Port Harcourt while discussions are already about the other roads. We promised to contract reputable construction companies to fix roads to enable them to stand the test of time.”

Otti pledged to interact with the residents and property owners in the area and review the demolition of buildings to see what can be done to ameliorate the sufferings of business owners along the road.

“There will be a holistic analysis of what happened on Port Harcourt road, especially the demolition of buildings and other properties in the area. Many houses were destroyed; the owners were not paid any form of compensation. If you look at some of the destroyed buildings, you will discover that most of them are far from the road, the government even had no reason to destroy such buildings. It is clear that the government was not thorough and humane. They lacked the mentality of serving the people because the government needed to have sat down with the property owners. A reputable construction company would have looked at the length and width of the road to determine whether those buildings actually encroached on the road. The government didn’t take these things into consideration, but embarked on a demolition spree. Most of the people whose properties were destroyed have died; some are in a state of frustration. We will reach out and interact with such people to know what to do to ameliorate their sufferings.”