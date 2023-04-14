Otti inaugurates transition c’ttee, promises to run slim govt with few appointees

By Steve Oko

Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, Friday inaugurated his transition committee with a promise to run a slim government in terms of political appointments.

The Labour Party candidate said he was set to do things differently and get better results.

Inaugurating the technocrat-dominated Committee in Aba, Otti charged the members to produce a policy roadmap for his administration.

Otti who also said he would create a Ministry for Aba said he decided to inaugurate the committee in Aba because of the importance of the commercial city to the development of the state.

“We intend to run a slim government in terms of political appointments, but then it is our intention to create enough opportunity for businesses to thrive and succeed in the State.

“We have chosen Aba for this inauguration today because Aba is the heartbeat of Abia’s economy despite the fact that it has been abandoned for many years by successive administrations.

“We want to build an industrial hub with steady power supply, renewable energy and other solid infrastructures for the economy of the state to grow”.

Otti explained that professionals, technocrats, business experts and entrepreneurs were chosen to serve in the committee because of the need for a strong foundation to be laid for the rescue and development of the state.

He said that his administration would engage them more for the advancement of the state, declaring that the old order is gone.

He thanked members of the committee for accepting to serve the state, urging them to place the interest of Abia above other considerations.

Responding on behalf of others, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Victor Onyenkpa, said the task before the committee was enormous but promised not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

He promised to produce a road map that would assist the Governor-elect to meet up with the exceptions of Abia residents.

“Alex otti, is expected to perform a miracle concerning the transformation of Abia State and our Job is to give him a road map that would help him to perform that miracle”, he said.

The committee comprises accomplished Abians from different political backgrounds.

Some members of the committee include former boss of Nigeria Exchange Commission, Aruma Otteh; pioneer Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Chief Chuku Wachuku; former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Uneh Kalu, SAN; legal luminary, Monday Ubani, SAN.