Ortom swears-in new Benue Chief Judge, five permanent secretaries

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Tuesday swore-in Justice Maurice Ikpambese as the Chief Judge of the state with a charge that he ensures speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

The Governor also swore-in Aondover Geraga, Ngufan Finbarr, Ruth Ubwa, Austin Ijah and Iorkpiligh Agwaza as Permanent Secretaries in the Benue State civil service.

Speaking at both events, Governor Ortom said the deep knowledge of Justice Ikpambese in the interpretation of the law and his firm belief in fairness would aid his success in his new position.

He noted that the appointment of the jurist was coming at a time when elections were over and litigations arsing from the polls had commenced advising him “to avoid all the landmines that are associated with such cases.”

Governor Ortom also explained that “the new Permanent Secretaries were appointed based on their sound character, commitment to duty, discipline, fair representation and reward for excellence in service.”

He charged them to “live up to the expectations of their offices in addition to shunning corruption, indiscipline and all negative tendencies that can hamper the growth and development of the state.”

Responding, Justice Ikpambese pledged to abide by the oath of office he took to uphold the constitution, in addition to ensuring improvement in Justice delivery and infrastructural development in the state judiciary.

Justice Ikpambese commended Governor Ortom for ensuring seamless transition in the state judiciary and appealed to judges as well as the public to support him to move the judiciary to a higher level.

Speaking on behalf of the new Permanent Secretaries, Mrs. Ngufan Finbarr thanked Governor Ortom for selecting them from many qualified people and promised to put in their best in the performance of their duties to ensure the development of the state.

Governor Ortom at the ceremony announced the appointment of Mr. Godfrey Agada as the new Auditor General of the State he succeeds Mr. Amos Ekirigwe who recently retired from service.