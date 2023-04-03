Ortom assures seamless handover to Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has assured the Governor-elect of the State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of a seamless handover to his incoming administration.

The Governor gave the assurance Monday when he visited the private residence of the Governor-elect to officially invite him to nominate his representatives to the Transition Committee earlier set up by the State Government.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, who also Chairs the Transition Committee, Prof Anthony Ijohor, a Senior Advocate, also presented a formal letter to the Priest.

“I want to assure you that there will be a seamless handover to the incoming administration. So we have come to officially ask you to nominate your representatives to join the Transition Committee set up by the government for that purpose. ” he said.

Receiving the delegaton, the Governor-elect, expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for congratulating him and also formally requesting him to join in the State Transition Committee in preparation for handover to the incoming administration.

Fr. Alia pledged that he would in the next few days nominate some members of his team to join the Transition Committee as officially requested.

On the Governor’s delegation were the State Head of Civil Service, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke and the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Saawuan Tarnongu.