Orere Bridge: Oguma hails Okowa, says works will be completed within 2023

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State, Olorogun John Oguma has commended the Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for constructing over 16 bridges across the state.

Oguma gave the commendation on Saturday when he led a delegation of the social media community led by media aides to the Delta State Governor, headed by Messrs Ossai Ovie Success, Etolor Anslem, Ogbe Collins, and Lilly Udeze Okolugbo, on inspection of ongoing construction work of Orere bridge project in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

He commended the Governor for engaging the services of Obakpo engineering limited in the construction of various road projects and bridges across the state.



Oguma at Orere bridge said the over 500 meters Orere bridge with over two kilometers of road in Ughelli South LGA will be completed within the year 2023. While stating that Governor Okowa deserved to be celebrated based on his achievements in the last seven years in Delta.



“We are lucky to have Okowa as our governor because he has constructed standard roads, and bridges and has invested in human capital development over the last seven years and Deltans should be grateful to God.



“He has encouraged local content by making sure indigenous companies like Obakpor engineering limited and others were involved in the construction of major projects across the state and I am happy that the services of indigenous companies are appreciated by the people of Delta State, he added.

Olorogun John Oguma further stated that the government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has embarked on massive infrastructure projects across the state to make life more meaningful for both rural and urban dwellers.

“As you can see, the governor has constructed a lot of bridges and the Orere Bridge construction is ongoing and when completed, you can take this route to communities in Burutu and Bomadi local government area.

The Orere bridge connects 15 communities and the project spans about 500 meters and over 2-kilometre of road construction, he stated.

Also, the Most Rev Cyril Odutemu, Archbishop of Bendel Province who joined during the inspection of Orere Bridge said Governor Okowa brought joy to the people of Ughelli South with the construction of the Orere Bridge.

“I am from here and I must commend the Delta state Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa for taking this bold step in constructing the Orere Bridge.

“Our people from over 15 communities have been suffering until Okowa came to our rescue.

We will continue to pray for him for having the interest of the people and for being fair, just, and equitable to our people .”

“God has been so gracious to us through Okowa and of course, Olorogun Oguma happens to be the person the lord used; we are grateful to Obakpor engineering for constructing a bridge of over 500 meters to our village.

“We are grateful to Delta state and we are praying daily that there will be more resources, for the government can not do all these without money.

He also stated that “only those who don’t know what is happening here will say, nothing is happening in Delta state.

Bishop Oduteme prayed that the perfect will of God will be done in the state.

The house of Assembly member-elect for Ughelli South Constituency, Hon Festus Utuama also applauded the governor for his developmental strides noting that the Orere bridge is of great economic value to the people of Ughelli and Delta State as a whole because it will make the movement of goods and services easier for the people and as well as enhanced economic interaction between the communities on that corridor.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Messrs Ossai Ovie Success, Etolor Anslem, and other members of the Social Media Community including Miss Arimobi Miracle commended Olorogun John Oguma for delivering on projects Contracted to Obakpor engineering limited

The visit had in attendance, Comr Ogbe Collins, Christian Onwugbolu, Iyah Daniel, Collins Tosan Uduagha, Igho Sharp, Godspower Ovidje, Gometi Emmanue, Wilson Junior, Edwin Afejukwu, Emmanuel Kparokpor, Prince Isere, Okeoghene Anthony, and Tomi Wujobula and other party faithfuls in Ughelli South, joined the team to the project site.