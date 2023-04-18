Operators found dead stowaway on KLM Boeing 777 from Lagos

By Prince Okafor

A dead stowaway was discovered in the wheel well of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 originating from Lagos.

The aircraft with registration number PH-BQM, could not give details on how the dead passenger found his way into the aircraft.

But, Vanguard gathered that the passenger might have died from hypothermia.

A spokesperson from the Royal Dutch Marechaussee, told newsmen that, “Sometimes they survive, but most of the time it goes wrong given the sharp drop in temperature. On longer flights, temperatures can go down to minus fifty degrees, impossible to survive.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has launched investigation into the development to unravel every angles of the incident.

In a statement issued by the KLM, the airlines stated that the dead stowaway was discovered in the wheel well of the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 (registered PH-BQM on Monday, April 17th, 2023.

"The aircraft originated from Lagos, Nigeria. It's currently unknown how and when the man was able to climb into the aircraft; an investigation has been launched.

