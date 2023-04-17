Ooni of Ife meets Kenyan President, discuss business, peace initiatives  

In continuation of his meetings with world leaders across the continent, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) recently visited Kenya, East Africa, where he met with Kenyan President, William Samoei Ruto. Accompanied by one of his queens, Olori Temitope Enitan Ogunwusi and Governor of Machakos County in Kenya, Wavinya Ndeti, they discussed his Global Peace Agenda and Ojaja Pan-African Business Initiatives, which is currently extending its tentacles outside the shores of Nigeria.

Receiving the Ooni and his entourage at the Kenyan Government House in Nairobi, President Ruto expressed admiration at the monarch’s quest to ensure Africa continues to wax stronger in peace and unity, using his revered stool in bridging the gap between the traditional institution, government institution and the people. He also pointed out the great exploits of the Ooni in investing in human development and business success.

“We have heard how you have consistently used your throne to work towards the peace and prosperity of our continent and the world at large, you are indeed a very unique Pan-African king of our time. This is what kings should be doing.

“Kenyans and Nigerians are partners in progress for the development of Africa. The two countries have enjoyed good diplomatic ties together and this visit and investment mission in Kenya will surely further strengthen the existing cordiality between our two countries.”

“Kenya is open for big enterprises, come and set up businesses here and I can assure you and members of your Ojaja Pan-African Business Initiatives some of whom are already operating in some East African countries of the unflinching support of my government”, President Ruto said.

Appreciating President Ruto’s warm welcome, Ooni of Ife described him as a Pan-African president and an exemplary leader. He further commended him for his sterling leadership qualities in making Kenya a leading stable democracy in Africa and expressed confidence in his capacity to deliver monumental dividends of democracy to the people of Kenya.

“Africa is the most appealing continent, with immense natural fortune and untapped human capital that are altering the global workforce, trade, and investment. I’d like to pay special tribute to President William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto CGH for demonstrating the oneness of Africa and the unrivalled special reception he accorded me and my entourage during my official trade and investment visit to the Republic of Kenya.

“I’m thankful for the demonstration of his special commitment to push for the inclusion of traditional institutions as enablers of good governance in Africa as I unveiled the Ooni Ojaja Pan-Africa Business and Investment Initiative with a large contingent of entrepreneurs across Africa. It is clear that we must consciously expand our economic engagement with unprecedented access to markets between our two countries. Nigeria needs Kenya, and Kenya needs Nigeria. Our ambition is to develop the most ambitious ties that will propel us to sell goods and services easily across borders, while our children pursue opportunities across Africa without barriers of immigration and unfriendly movement policies.”

Continuing, he added that the borderless African continent is an unexploited asset that is critical to unlocking the economic potential of African countries. “The vision of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is one of the flagships for the continent’s shared wealth and economic boom. It is a game changer that can provide a tariff-free framework that should have been in existence since 1957 when Ghana became the first African country to achieve independence from colonial rule. It is time to build the “Africa that We Want,” not as a slogan, but as an epic movement that restores Africa’s honour, pride, and reverence, from aid to trade.” Ooni stated.

The Ooni of Ife through the Ojaja Pan African business initiative is currently investing in various businesses including the Ojaja Mall retail outlets across South West Nigeria, Ojaja Resort in Ile-ife and Akure, Ojaja University in Ilorin among others.