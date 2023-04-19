Onyeka Ibe’s Murder: Police arraigns dismissed inspector in court

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha,ASABA

THE Delta State police command, Wednesday, arraigned Inspector Ubi Ebri allegedly shot one Mr Onyeka Ibe to death at Magistrate Court in Asaba, the State capital.

Recall that the state command on Tuesday announced the dismissal of Ebri from the Nigeria Police Force over the killing.

Mr Onyeka Ibe was reportedly shot dead on the 5th of April, 2023 at about 0930 hours after he refused to offer N100 bribe to the police officers, who were said to be on “Stop and Search” duty.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Bright Edafe in a statement said: “The Command wishes to inform members of the public as promised, that the said Inspector has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police force after the conclusion of the orderly room trial at the state headquarters.

“The dismissed inspector was today arraigned 19/4/2023 before Asaba magistrate court on remand proceedings for the murder of Onyeka Ibe.

“The court ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Ogwashi uku correctional centre while the case file be sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and prosecution of the suspect by the office of the DPP.

“The Command has therefore tasked officers and men to uphold the tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect to fundamental human rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended), while hoping that this will serve as a deterrent to others officers.”