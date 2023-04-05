Home » News » Onuesoke urges FG to fix Nigeria refineries before subsidy removal
April 6, 2023

Onuesoke urges FG to fix Nigeria refineries before subsidy removal

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to the Federal Government  to ensure that  local refineries are functional before implementing the planned deregulation of the petroleum sector.

Onuesoke who spoke to journalists in Asaba, Delta State while reacting to the information of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government intention to remove fuel subsidy before handling over to the new incoming government noted that with  the current economic situation in the country, removal of fuel subsidy will cause more hardship for Nigerians especially the common man if the refineries are not fixed.
He argued that  it will be uncharitable in 2023 for any government to be talking about subsidy or no subsidy for a product that is naturally and thoroughly well endowed in Nigeria.

He explained that if the refineries are working, Nigerians can refine the crude oil within as it is being done in other oil producing countries instead of importation of the product.

He wondered how can Nigeria have surplus crude oil and still being starved of the product.
The PDP Chieftain noted that removing the subsidy by President Buhari would create hardship for Nigerians and challenges for the incoming administration, just as he advised that  instead of pushing for subsidy removal, getting the refineries working should be the focus of the  government.

He recalled that the present government fought Goodluck Jonathan’s government because of removal of fuel subsidy, adding that it is amazing that after  ruling  for eight years  they could not remove it.

He added that rather they are stylishly pushing the problem to the incoming government.

“Why  is it now that you are leaving? Why are you leaving the problem for incoming government? Right now,  they are leaving the refineries dead. Even the working refineries they met  eight years ago  are all dead. You met four refineries working before you came in. They are dead today and you are talking about removal of fuel subsidy,” he observed.

