Onjeh Mourns First Igede SAN, Etukwu Onah

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Com. Daniel Onjeh, has expressed his intense condolences to the Paramount Traditional Ruler of Igede Kingdom, HRH Retired COMPOL Oga Ero; all the sons and daughters of Igede nation as well as the entire citizens of Benue South over the untimely demise of Barrister Etukwu Onah (SAN), following an auto crash in Abuja on Saturday, 1st April, 2023.

In a statement issued to the Press, Onjeh said he had known Barrister Onah closely for practically the entire duration of his expedition in partisan politics; adding that when he contested the Benue South senatorial seat in 2015, Barrister Onah equally vied for the House of Representatives to represent Obi/Oju Federal Constituency under the platform of the same party – the APC.

Onjeh added that he and Barrister Onah remained dependable political allies until after the 2015 General Elections, when Onah decidedly took a break from partisan politics to focus on his professional career as a lawyer, and rising to attain the status of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2022. Onjeh applauded Barrister Onah for making history as the first SAN of Igede extraction, and seventh SAN from the whole of Benue State.

Describing Barrister Onah’s death as very unfortunate and devastating, Onjeh noted that Onah was brutally cut-off in his prime at a time when his profound knowledge, insight, experience and good judgment were critically needed to advance the legal profession in Nigeria as well as the cause of humanity in general.

“It is very heartbreaking for me to be writing a condolence message for Barrister Onah at this time, less than six months after I wrote to congratulate him for attaining the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria,” the statement read.

Onjeh stated that Barrister Onah was a thoroughbred intellectual, perfect gentleman and advocate of the finest hue, who had made immense sacrifices and indelible impacts in his keen advocacy for justice, equity and human rights; and as a beacon of peace and development in Igede land and in the entire Benue South.

The statement added that Barrister Onah would be fondly remembered for his generosity, piety, humility and courage. Com. Onjeh, on behalf of his family and political associates, particularly commiserated with the people of Oju Local Government where the late Barrister Onah hails from, and Onah’s immediate family and teeming colleagues over the huge tragedy, and prays that God should grant eternal reprieve to Onah’s gentle soul.