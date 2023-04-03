One killed, many injured as truck rams into Ikirun palace gate

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One person identified as Mukaila Okedowo was killed as a truck carrying granite rammed into Akirun’s palace gate in Ikirun.

It was gathered that the truck was coming from the quarry fully loaded around 1:35 pm on Monday when its brake failed while approaching the Oja-Oba area in the town.

Findings showed that the truck while trying to manoeuvre the curve without the brake, the driver decided to use the palace gate as a barrier.

According to an eye witness, Adeola Hannah, in the process of moving towards the gate, the truck rammed through the victim, who rode a commercial motorcycle.

Apart from the motorcyclist, some other persons were also injured. Many vehicles parked around the palace were also damaged by the truck.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson, Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Kehinde Adeleke, said the NSCDC, Police and Federal Road Safety Corps were at the scene to ensure no impediment to traffic in the area.

“The truck suffered brake failure and in a bid to use the palace gate as a barrier, rammed into the motorcyclist, damaging other cars and injuring some persons alone.

“Operatives of NSCDC, NPF and FRSC were deployed to evacuate the remains of the dead to the mortuary, victims to the nearby hospital for prompt treatment also to maintain law and order”, she added.