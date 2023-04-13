One killed as armed robbers invade popular Abeokuta Computer Village, TARMAC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Suspected armed robbers, on Wednesday, stormed the popular phone market, otherwise known as Tarmac at Ibara Round About in Abeokuta, Ogun State, killing one of the traders.

The armed robbers numbering about eight, arrived the Abeokuta computer village at about 4:51pm masked and shot sporadically to scare away passersby, business owners and other customers at the business hub.

The Chairman, Mobile Phones Dealers and Technicians Association (MOPDATEC), Ogun State, Mr. Ifebola Togunwa, said men of the underworld dispatched themselves into four groups and raided about six shops within one hour at gunpoint.

Togunwa explained that, while the operation lasted, members of the association who are business owners all scampered for safety.

He added that, while everyone ran for their lives, the suspects carted away expensive phones worth about N14 million.

He said, he immediately alerted men of the Nigeria Police who arrived the scene to repel the attack.

He added that, while the attackers making way, some aggrieved members of the association with combined efforts of the security men ran after the assailants.

He stressed further that, while members of the association were chasing the robbers along Ibara-Omida road, one of the phone sellers sustained gunshot injury and was taken to the General Hospital, Ijaiye in Abeokuta where he was confirmed dead.

Togunwa, however, said one of the armed robbers was apprehended by the angry mob and has been taken to Ibara Divisional Police station.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said operatives of Nigeria Police successfully repelled the armed robbery gang who invaded the popular phone market.

Oyeyemi explained that, immediately distress call was made to the Police at Ibara Divisional headquarters, the DPO, CSP Abayomi Adeniji quickly mobilized his anti robbery and surveillance teams in collaboration with men of Amotekun corps and moved to the scene.

He said, “on sighting the policemen, the robbers engaged them in a gun battle, but due to the superior fire power of the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels”.

According to the Police Spokesman, “the robbers were hotly chased and with the assistance of the market men, which led to the arrest of one of the robbers later identified as Adeniji Sakiru 32 years old”.

He, however, said luck ran out of one of the phone sellers, Dayo Bankole popularly known as “Ebe” who joined in the hot chase of the robbers, as he was shot by the robbers and gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at General Hospital Ijaye, Abeokuta.

Recovered from the arrested robber are; one double barrel locally made gun and assorted Criminal charms.

Meanwhile the outgoing Commissioner of Police, now AIG, Frank Mba, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

He equally ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang with the view to bring them to justice.

He therefore appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals, to inform the police if anybody with gunshot injury is seen in their area.