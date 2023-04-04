Ondo to raise N1.5 billion  Endowment Fund, to revamp education

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Education Endowment Fund (OSEEF), is expected to raise over N1.5 billion, to revamp, upgrade, and reposition education in the state.



Already, every taxable adult from age 18, across the state, was expected to pay N1000 annually as an Education levy.



Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the Education, Science, and Technology commissioner, Femi Agagu, said that the N1000 education levy was subject to periodic review.



Agagu pointed out that the endorsement fund, established by an edict, was for the purpose of mobilising financial resources inside and outside for rebuilding, revamping, general upgrading and repositioning of education in the state.



On the purpose and rationale for the fund, the commissioner noted that ” the fund is to provide a pool of financial resources independent of normal government subventions to renovate, rejuvenate and generally upgrade the education system in the state.



Also, justifying the levy, Agagu said that the state is financing 1,285 primary schools, 308 Public secondary schools,5 Public Technical Colleges, 3 Public Universities, 2 Public innovation Centres, 4 special schools, One Public Polytechnic, and One Public College of Health Technology.



The Commissioner added the attainment of the desired place for education in the state, cannot be shouldered by the government.



He listed areas of intervention, including the provision of relevant instructional materials and books for schools, improvement of log infrastructural facilities, and improvement of quality of education through capacity building.



Others include improvement of science, technical, and vocational education, provision of the libra facility, supporting ICT Education program, provision of water and sanitary facilities in school, bursaries, scholarship to indigent students, incentives and loans for teachers, and support for research programs.



Agagu said that ” success in education is the success of all, so, funding education must be a collective responsibility.