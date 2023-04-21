Ondo students block Akure-Ore highway with empty buckets, protest poor welfare

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Students of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo town, Ondo state, have protested poor welfare by the management of the institution.

They blocked the ever-busy Ondo/Ore highway with empty buckets and other items to protest the refusal of the school management to meet their demands on water and electricity on the campus.

Vehicular movement was disrupted for hours in the town resulting in motorists travelling through the town to take alternative routes out of Ondo town to continue their journey.

The protesting students who converged on the road, moved to the streets of Ondo, halting vehicular movement for hours, accusing the institution’s management of not being sensitive to their welfare.

They came out with empty buckets and other items, using them to block the highway to show the lack of water in their hostels.

They vowed to continue the protest until the school’s management find problems of water scarcity and lack of electricity on the campus.

Speaking with newsmen, one of their leaders, who identified himself as Tomilola alleged that” management has turned deaf ears to all their pleas and treated them unfairly despite the huge levies being collected from them.

The students lamented the insensitivity of the management on issues and the welfare of the student.

” Several meetings and consultations have been held with the school authorities but no action has been taken so far.

” The management has refused to respond to our demands.

“They have failed to attend to our welfare, no water, no electricity and this is becoming unbearable”

Speaking with newsmen, the school’s spokesperson, Mrs Oluseto Olatuyi, said the school management was working on the issues raised by the students.

Olatuyi assured that all the issued raised by the students will be addressed by the management soon”