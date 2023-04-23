Ondo first female speaker welcomes child at 54

The first female speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Jumoke Akindele Ajulo, has delivered her first child at 54.

Congratulatory messages have since flooded her social media page in the wake of the news.

It was gathered that the speaker gave birth on Saturday.

She represented Okitipupa Constituency 1 and was elected Speaker between May 2014 and March 2017.

One of the messages posted on her social media page by a friend read, “First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, got delivered of a baby yesterday.

“Her first baby!! GOD IS INDEED AWESOME!! Congratulations, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele. My own darling big sister.”