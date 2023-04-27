Ondo farmers, govt crisis deepen over forest reserves

By Dayo Johnson

THE crisis between farmers and the Ondo State government, yesterday, deepened as the government withdrew the policy accommodating them in the reserves.

Over 10,000 farmers in Oluwa Forest Reserves in the Odigbo council area of the state, forcibly evicted by a private company, protested last week.

The farmers, who alleged that the private company has destroyed their farmlands and evicted them, accused the state government of giving their lands to the company, without carrying them along.

The protesting farmers displayed placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Our land is weeping because the land keepers are being displaced, ‘ ‘Where do we farm if our land is taken away?’ ‘Respect the farmers because we give life,’ among others.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, the spokesperson of the farmers, Mr Adetoro Opeyemi, said that the company had stormed their farms with earthmoving equipment and uprooted their cocoa trees most of which were filled with seedlings.

Opeyemi said: “In the camp where I belong, we have paid annual dues of N5 million to the government.

“We are surprised that our farmlands, of over 20 years, could be sold to an investor to plant what we already have in the farm that is doing well.

“So, we are begging the government to consider our plight and look for somewhere else for the private investors to plant their palm trees.”

Govt reacts

But, the state government, in a statement by the Executive Director, State Internal Revenue Service, ODIRS, Tolu Adegbie, announced the withdrawal of the policy to temporarily accommodate farmers farming illegally in the State Forest Reserves by paying rent of N10,000 per hectare annually.

Adegbie said: “The rent assessments and outstanding payments for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 issued, which have not been paid are, hereby, cancelled.

“The Ondo State Internal Revenue Service does not have any staff in the Forest Reserves to collect rent on government land, therefore, no Consultant, enforcement team, Olu, Baale, company or anyone should collect any rent on any land in the State Government Forest Reserves.

“Anyone that demands rent on behalf of the State Government is an impostor and should be treated as such.

“We wish to state clearly that no farmer should pay any rent on government land in the Forest Reserves into Ondo State Government account for any reason using the old assessments in their possession as no receipt will be processed for any farmer with regards to such payment.”

“The Ondo State Government has ceased to have any revenue relationship with any farmer farming illegally in the State Forest Reserves as regards rent on government land.”