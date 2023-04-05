Ondo Election Tribunal: 2 candidates withdraw petitions

The Election Petition Tribunal in Ondo State has received a motion for discontinuance of two out of the nine petitions in respect of the Feb. 25 National Assembly election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the tribunal had earlier received nine petitions in respect of the National Assembly elections which were held on Feb. 25.

While seven of the petitions were in respect of the House of Representatives election, two were filed challenging the outcome of the Senate election in the state.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Mr Musa Adam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Wednesday that the withdrawn petitions were each in respect of the Senate and House of Representatives elections.

Adam explained that Dr Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, the senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ondo North Senatorial District withdrew his petition challenging the declaration of Pastor Jide Ipinsigba, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner.

He said that Mr Ademuyiwa Ademola, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency, also withdrew his petition against Mr Oluwabunmi Tunji-Ojo, the candidate of APC, who INEC declared the winner.

According to Adam, so far the tribunal had not received any petition against the outcome of the House of Assembly election in the state.

He said that by the provisions of the Electoral Act, any dissatisfied candidate had a period of 21 days after the election to file a petition to challenge the outcome.

Adam further explained that once a petition had been filed, the law provides for 180 days or six months for it to be concluded and determined.