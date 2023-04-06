Ondo: Assailant stabs varsity student to death over N1000

An assailant stabbed a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State to death on Thursday after an argument over N1,000.

The assailant fled after the incident and is still at large.

Irate fellow students went on rampage immediately after the stabbing and razed a building belonging to a relative of the assailant in which he lived.

“The student was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death angered other students who set the suspect’s house ablaze,’’ the eyewitness said.

Police spokesman in Ondo State, ASP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident but said she had yet to get full details.

She confirmed also that the student died in the hospital.

The traditional ruler of the community, Alale of Akungba, Oba Isaac Adeyeye, called for restraint and public peace and advised students of the university to eschew breakdown of law and order. (NAN)