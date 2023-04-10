Ondo 2024: llaje APC leaders, members endorse NDDC Commissioner, Edema’s governorship bid

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of next year’s governorship election in Ondo state, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the llaje council area of the state, have endorsed the governorship ambition of the the Commissioner representing Ondo State on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Olugbenga Omogbemi Edema.

The endorsement took place during the meeting of the leaders of Mahin Ward 2, held in Ebute-Ipare, in the southern senatorial district of the state

A chieftain of the party in the ward, Otunba Sylvester Ikuejamoye, while addressing the party members said that the former lawmaker who represented Ilaje Constituency II in the state House of Assembly is well equipped and capable of leading the state come 2024.

Ikuejamoye, who moved the motion for the adoption of Edema to fly the party’s flag at the polls next year, emphasized that everyone had patiently waited for the governorship hopeful to give the bugle call as to the governorship race.

He added that Edema has over the years shown capacity with the various strides made not only as a lawmaker but also as Chairman when he held sway at the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The party chieftain charged the party members to ensure his victory by ensuring he became the standard bearer of the party ahead of the poll.

According to him, “We are thankful to all those who have come to identify with this divine mission. Everyone in Ipare is behind Olugbenga Edema.

“Edema has notified us that he wants to be the next governor of Ondo State. We are telling the whole world that we are totally in support of his ambition and solidly behind him.

“He has all it takes to lead Ondo State. He has the capabilities and capacity.

“Therefore, the entire APC members in Mahin Ward 2 are totally in support of our son, Edema, to become the next governor.”

During the meeting, the Assistant Treasurer of APC in the ward, Mrs. Margaret Okunomo, seconded the motion for the adoption of Edema.