Onanuga urges Biden to trash Chimamanda’s open letter

By Emmanuel Okogba

Director Media and Publicity Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, Bayo Onanuga has urged President Joe Biden not to take seriously the open letter written by Chimamanda Adicihe where she berated the United States and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for congratulating President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Adichie had in her open letter to Biden on The Atlantic titled, ‘Nigeria’s Hollow Democracy’ on Thursday, said that the American president gave priority to stability than democracy in Africa.

She, amongst other claims, faulted the process that produced Tinubu as President-elect and called on the American president to stand up for justice and the rule of law.

But Onanuga in a tweet on Friday morning, described her letter as a fiction written over the loss of her tribesman, Peter Obi.

He tweeted, “Dear President Joe Biden, please just trash the open letter by Chimamanda on Nigeria’s election once it gets to your desk. She wrote fiction, inspired by the monumental loss of her tribesman Peter Obi.”

Vanguard reports that the official result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, saw Tinubu of the APC win with 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the PDP and Labour Party came second and third with 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 respectively.