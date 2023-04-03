Omo-Agege’s alleged expulsion report: handwork of impersonators – APC

Omo-Agege

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday refuted an alleged report of the expulsion of its governorship candidate in Delta state, Senator Ovie-Omo Agege, by some impersonators led by Mr. Cairo Ojougboh who the Delta chapter of the APC has expelled from the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, never said anything about the group of impostors being factional executives, recognized or not, as earlier erroneously reported in this medium.

Rather, he urged the general public to disregard the tale of Omo-Agege’s expulsion as false and the mischievous handiwork of Cairo Ojougboh’s urchins.