Omo-Agege felicitates Muslims on Eid el Fitri

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said the Eid el Fitri celebration effectively seals the fact that Nigeria’s affairs are being ordered by God, coming after the success of the 2023 general elections.

In a press release issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege who is also the governorship flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, thanked the Muslim faithful for seeking God’s intervention and divine guidance in the affairs of the country.

He urged them to continue to pray for Nigeria as the transition into a new administration led by President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu is firmly on course.

“We have to keep seeking God’s favour and grace for our country. He saw us through a peaceful general elections and now we have to pray that the administration after May 29 will usher a new era of national renewal and development for Nigeria”, Senator Omo-Agege said.