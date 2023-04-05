OML42: Oluba, others elected exco of Akpata-Gbegbe community in Delta

Prominent Niger Delta Activist, Chief Timi Oluba has been elected Chairman of Akpata-Gbegbe Community, OML42, in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Oluba and other eight members that were newly elected as Akpata-Gbegbe Executive Council will pilot the affairs of the community for the next four years.

Meanwhile, the Akpata-Gbegbe Community Elders Council has officially written to companies and relevant authorities introducing the new executive led by Chief Timi Oluba.

Oluba, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Warri, Delta State, thanked the elders, leaders and people of the community for electing them and given the opportunity to serve and oversee the affairs of the community from 2023 to 2027.

He congratulated his executive members on their election, noting that they would ensure that the interests of the community is protected and pursued, while relying on the advise of the elders council to enable them discharge their duty effectively and efficiently.