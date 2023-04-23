Oluwo seeks salary increment, timely promotion for police personnel

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi

– To fetes policemen in Iwoland

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi has urged the federal government to enhance police salary to meet reflect personnel’s sacrifice for the country.



This is as the monarch plans to host and fetes the uniform men serving Iwo federal constituency comprising of Iwo, Ola-Oluwa and Ayedire local government areas.



In a statement issued by his spokesperson Ali Ibrahim on Sunday, the monarch said policemen deserved to celebrated for their sacrifices to ensure that citizens sleep with eyes closed.



It reads partly; “I want to call on the government to improve the working conditions of the police through salary increment, timely promotion and logistics assistance.



“I do pity the police. In serving this nation, some of them will not see their family for months. Many have been casualties in the process of protecting others. Nothing can commensurate their loyalty and faithfulness to serve one father’s land.

“Police officers are servants to the nation. They are patriots dedicated to protecting lives and properties of Nigerians. Most of them will leave their family to protect other families in far away places. They are heroes that must be celebrated during and after service.

“In appreciation of the Nigerian police commitment to securing Nigerians, I’m organizing a special party to host and fete the policemen serving in my domain – Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa Local Governments of Osun State. The August event is scheduled to hold on Tuesday 25th April, 2023 at Oluwo Palace Square,Iwo,Osun State by 10:00am prompt.

“We will have conversations, jolly moments, dance to music, eat and drink. Policemen are heroes. They should be appreciated, celebrated and encouraged to do more for humanity. I’m doing this to appreciate them and bring more of the best out of them”.