Oluwo backs drum festival in Canada

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has joined the league of eminent personalities to endorse the maiden edition of The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu) in Canada.

The monarch disclosed that the event is slated to hold Friday, July 28th, 2023 at Fuzion Banquet Hall, Mississauga, Ontario. Canada.

Oluwo in his letter of endorsement addresses the convener of the prestigious event, Prince Segun Akanni, the Publisher of The Drum Online Media Inc, he applauded him for steadfastness, commitment, and determination to promote African cultural heritage and values.

According to him, “I received your letter of notification on the proposed maiden edition of The Drum Festival scheduled to hold in Ontario, Canada. As an observer, I follow the media awareness and acceptability by some media authorities. I hereby give my royal endorsement”

“I celebrate you and pray for a successful outing for promoting pure Yoruba rich culture and traditions devoid of idolatry. The Nigerian Canada-based Prince Segun Akanni is a pride of Iwoland concentrating in promoting Yoruba cultural values and traditions to the outside world.”