Olus B joins Zanku Records contest, releases freestyle verse on Zlatan’s hit track ‘Omo Ologo’

By Juliet Ebirim

Talented musician and co-content creator of The OT Love Train, Olus B, has released a new freestyle verse on Zlatan’s hit track ‘Omo Ologo’ as part of an ongoing contest hosted by Zanku Records.

‘Omo Ologo’ is a popular song that has been well-received by music lovers, and Olus B’s freestyle, which was filmed and directed by his spouse and Co-content Creator, Dorothy Tuash, adds a new dimension to the hit track.

In a statement, Olus B said, “I’m thrilled to have participated in the Zanku Records contest and to have been able to release this freestyle on such a great track.

“Zlatan is an amazing artist, and I’m honoured to have been a part of this project. This freestyle is just a taste of what is to come, and I can’t wait for my fans to hear more of my music.”

The freestyle which features Olus B’s signature skilful flow, intelligent wordplay and rhymes, has already gained significant attention from music fans across the globe.